COVID-19: 9 new cases, 51 variants for Peterborough area; outbreak at Lakefield retirement home

Peterborough Public Health reported nine new cases of COVID-19, and more presumed variant-of-concern cases over the last 24 hours on Friday.

According to the health unit’s COVID-19 tracker website at 4:05 p.m. Friday, there are now 82 active cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation. There were 76 active cases reported on Wednesday.

The cases come as the region moves to the province’s “red — control” zone designation under it’s COVID-19 response framework beginning Monday, shifting from “yellow — protect.”

Most of the new cases are linked to the evolving outbreak declared Saturday at the Severn Court Student Residence in Peterborough’s west end with Fleming College and Trent University students. As of Friday morning, the health unit reported 45 COVID-19 cases including 34 identified as variants of concern were linked to the outbreak.

COVID-19 data for Friday, March 5, 2021. Peterborough Public Health

The health unit’s first variant of concern was the B.1.1.7, first detected in the United Kingdom, which was reported on Feb. 23.

There are now 609 resolved cases out of the 700 cases since the pandemic was declared — approximately 87 per cent. There were 606 resolved cases reported on Thursday.

A new outbreak was also declared Friday at Regency Retirement Home in Lakefield — case details were not immediately available.

Other active outbreaks include:

Empress Gardens Retirement Home in Peterborough: Declared Feb. 26 after a staff member tested positive

Trent Champlain College student residence: Declared March, 4, Trent University lists nine active cases of students in residence.

Since the pandemic was declared, the health unit has reported 159 cases linked to 27 outbreaks. The number of close contacts continues to increase, now at 258 on Friday. There were 252 close contacts on Thursday. Peterborough Regional Health Centre reports “fewer than five” inpatients with COVID-19, unchanged since Feb. 18. There also remain 17 patients at the hospital as a result of transfers from other areas.

Since the pandemic was declared there have been 25 hospitalized cases of COVID-19 (one more since Thursday), three of which required the intensive care unit. The pandemic has claimed the lives of nine residents — three of them associated with a November 2020 outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care. Read more: COVID-19: Peterborough Public Health, MPP Dave Smith plan virtual town hall on vaccine rollout Testing

On Friday, the health unit reported that more than 44,000 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus. To get tested for COVID-19, book an online appointment. Testing for those without symptoms or with mild symptoms is held at the Northcrest Arena in Peterborough.

