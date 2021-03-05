City of Regina releases proposed 2021 budget with 2.34% mill rate increase

Send this page to someone via email

City of Regina administration released their 2021 budget proposal Friday morning with a targeted mill rate increase of 2.34 per cent.

The city says that for the average Regina homeowner, with an assessed home value of $315,000, the 2.34 per cent increase would work out to an extra $4.13 a month on their tax bill.

City manager Chris Holden noted that the proposed increase is the lowest since 2009, when property taxes were not raised at all. He said that’s largely due to a proposed 0 per cent increase for civic operations, made possible by $5 million in “cost savings and efficiencies” as well as $15.9 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding.

Speaking after the budget proposal was release, Mayor Sandra Masters said she is satisfied with the job administration did on the proposal.

“I would commend administration for holding the line at zero with respect to civic operations. I think that’s very responsible,” Masters said Friday.

“All in, it’s modest — it’s responsible I would say — and I’m pleased with the level of investment going forward into capital infrastructure as well.”

Broken down, the 2.34 per cent consists of 0.45 per cent dedicated for Mosaic Stadium, and 0.5 per cent dedicated to the Recreation Infrastructure Program which was established in 2020.

The remaining 1.39 per cent comes from a proposed increase to funding for the Regina Police Service primarily for “staffing increases and staffing-related costs” according to city budget documents.

The RPS is hoping to add 11 full-time positions with the extra funding.

Masters defended the planned investment into police operations when asked about recent calls for defunding of police.

“Nine years ago we had 193 police officers per 100,000 citizens. We are at 166 today. The national average is 165,” said Masters. “So when you’re looking at our population growth and a bit of that falloff in terms of officers per capita we have a little bit of catchup to do.”

Masters added that with the exception of the pandemic year, “crime has increased either modestly or significantly” depending on crime type.

The budget proposal also includes a pre-approved 3 per cent increase to utility rates, which the city says will equal out an increase of $4.44 per month for the average homeowner.

Three years of 3 per cent utility rate increases were approved by council prior to the 2019 budget. This will be the final budget attached to that plan.

The 2021 Utility Capital Plan includes $25.9 million for water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure renewal, $10.1 million for replacement of water meters with automated systems and $6 million for stormwater system improvements in the Heritage neighborhood.

The proposal includes a combined capital investment of $190.3 million in general renewal and new construction.

Proposed general expenditures include $34.5 million for road renewal, infrastructure and improvement and $15 million for the replacement of the Winnipeg Street bridge.

This budget is the ninth of ten scheduled to include the 0.45 dedicated mill rate increase for Mosaic Stadium.

The budget proposal will be deliberated by council during a special meeting on March 24 starting at 1 p.m.