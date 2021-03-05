COVID-19: Peterborough Public Health, MPP Dave Smith plan virtual town hall on vaccine rollout

Send this page to someone via email

A tele-town hall will be held later this month to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan for Peterborough and area.

The virtual and teleconference town hall from 7-8 p.m on March 16 is being co-hosted by Peterborough Public Health and Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith. The town hall will focus on COVID-19 vaccine distribution for priority groups, the rollout plan for the region, information on the various types of vaccines and feature a question and answer segment.

“My office has received thousands of calls and emails from constituents who are anxious to get their vaccine but don’t know when it’s their turn or how to book an appointment,” Smith said. “The next few months will be the largest peacetime effort in a generation and the communication of clear, concise and accessible information will be crucial to a successful campaign.”

Medical officer of health Dr. Rosana Salvaterra says she’s looking forward to sharing details on the vaccine distribution plan as a more consistent supply arrives. The health unit serves Peterborough, the municipalities in Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

“We have planned clinics throughout our region to make sure every eligible resident can get vaccinated in the coming months,” she said.

Northumberland-Peterborough South MPP David Piccini will also be a part of the town hall.

“The realities in cities are very different than those in rural Ontario, as such, things differ across our 34 public health units in Ontario,” he said. “Communication between all health partners remains critical to a successful rollout and MPP Smith and I look forward to joining Dr. Salvaterra to discuss our local plan in greater detail and answer your questions.”

To participate in the town hall, you must share your phone number one of the following ways:

Visit Smith’s website and register under the “COVID Vaccine Town Hall” tab

Contact Smith’s office at 705-742-3777 or email: dave.smith@pc.ola.org

Visit Smith’s Facebook page and watch the town hall live-streamed