Economy

Canada posts first trade surplus since May 2019 as exports surge

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 5, 2021 9:35 am
Speaking to reporters in Ottawa on Wednesday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked if he felt any pressure on his own September target as U.S. President Joe Biden has said that May would be the U.S. government target for mass vaccinations for the public.

Statistics Canada says January saw the country post its first trade surplus since May 2019 as exports surged higher.

The agency says the surplus of $1.4 billion was the largest surplus since July 2014 and compared with a revised deficit of nearly $2 billion in December.

Economists on average had expected a deficit of $1.4 billion for January, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

Read more: Canadian economy posts worst showing on record in 2020

Total exports rose 8.1 per cent in January to $51.2 billion, with increases in all product sections.

Meanwhile, total imports increased 0.9 per cent in January to $49.8 billion

In real or volume terms, exports were up 5.1 per cent, while imports gained 1.0 per cent.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
