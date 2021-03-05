Man facing long list of charges after home invasion in Fall River

Send this page to someone via email

A 47-year-old man is facing nine charges after a home invasion in Fall River, N.S., earlier this week.

Nova Scotia RCMP said two people and a suspect were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after an assault was reported at a home on Fall River Road at around 8:25 p.m. on Tuesday.

“When policed arrived, they arrested a suspect, who was being restrained by occupants of the home,” police said in a news release Friday.

Police said three people had been inside the home when two men forced their way through the back door.

“One of the suspects fled the scene and two occupants were assaulted,” police said. “The third occupant fled the home to call for help.”

Police said the man that fled the home could be driving a grey car.

Brian Francis Cruickshanks, of Halifax, remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Friday to face several firearms offences and charges for break and enter and assault.