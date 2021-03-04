University of Saskatchewan plans to reopen for fall semester

Send this page to someone via email

The University of Saskatchewan is planning to open for in-person classes starting this fall.

Officials say the spring and summer terms — May through August — will remain primarily remote, but they expect to see an increase in opt-ins for on-campus instruction come September, when they will begin gradually introducing more students back into in-person classes.

In a news release, the institution clarified that it was not certain of the proportion of in-person classes to remote classes due to current uncertainties around vaccine rollout, but says current health and safety measures will continue to be followed, including physical distancing, mask-wearing and gathering restrictions.

Second year mechanical engineering student Morgan Mutschler said he’s happy to hear the news after months of challenges with remote learning.

“I’m definitely feeling optimistic about going back to the university and doing classes there,” Mutschler said Thursday. “Classes online are definitely different and I can’t speak for all programs, but for my specific program I can definitely say it’s definitely been a challenge compared to what it was last year.”

The release clarified that the university intends to fully return to regular in-class program delivery by the start of 2022, with opportunities for some students and staff to continue with remote and virtual arrangements.

