2 deaths in New Brunswick’s Acadian Peninsula during large winter storm

RCMP say two people were found dead in the elements in the Acadian Peninsula this week during a large winter storm.

A 90-year-old woman was discovered outside her home in Paquetville by someone plowing the snow in the early morning hours of Wednesday.

“We aren’t sure why she was outside, but it could have been a medical issue as well. She was home but she was found on the deck outside,” said RCMP Sgt. André Pepin.

As well, a 53-year-old man who had ventured out Monday night and was reported missing the next day was discovered Wednesday near his home in Bas-Caraquet. He was wearing snowshoes at the time and was deceased.

Pepin says no foul play is suspected in the two deaths, so the role of the RCMP is assisting the coroner’s office at this point.

Pepin points out the weather was particularly wintry on Tuesday, when an intense snowstorm hit the region beginning Monday.

“It was bad. The winds gusts was really cold when the wind factor was -30 degrees,” he said.

“If you don’t have to go out (you shouldn’t). If it’s necessary, be sure somebody knows where you’re going and when you come back.”