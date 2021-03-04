Winnipeg extends temporary patio program during coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The City of Winnipeg will once again give businesses the chance to apply to have a temporary patio set up this summer.

Read more: Winnipeg restaurants able to apply for temporary patio permits

The summer temporary patio program allows registered eligible businesses to run a patio from April 1 through Oct. 31.

The City of Winnipeg provides an update on its COVID-19 response. https://t.co/wZRZ5gfRFV — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) March 4, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Last year more than 60 local businesses registered to operate a patio, as COVID-19 public health orders restricted some dine-in options.

The city says restaurants that want to take part in the program will have to fill out a new registration form.

1:27 Winnipeg offering temporary patio permits through winter Winnipeg offering temporary patio permits through winter – Oct 9, 2020