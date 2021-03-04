Menu

Health

Winnipeg extends temporary patio program during coronavirus

By Shane Gibson Global News
A server wears a face mask while cleaning a table on the patio at an Earls restaurant.
A server wears a face mask while cleaning a table on the patio at an Earls restaurant. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The City of Winnipeg will once again give businesses the chance to apply to have a temporary patio set up this summer.

The summer temporary patio program allows registered eligible businesses to run a patio from April 1 through Oct. 31.

Last year more than 60 local businesses registered to operate a patio, as COVID-19 public health orders restricted some dine-in options.

The city says restaurants that want to take part in the program will have to fill out a new registration form.

Click to play video 'Winnipeg offering temporary patio permits through winter' Winnipeg offering temporary patio permits through winter
Winnipeg offering temporary patio permits through winter – Oct 9, 2020

 

 

