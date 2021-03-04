Winnipeg extends temporary patio program during coronavirus

The City of Winnipeg will once again give businesses the chance to apply to have a temporary patio set up this summer.
The summer temporary patio program allows registered eligible businesses to run a patio from April 1 through Oct. 31.
Last year more than 60 local businesses registered to operate a patio, as COVID-19 public health orders restricted some dine-in options.
The city says restaurants that want to take part in the program will have to fill out a new registration form.
