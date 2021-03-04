Menu

Health

Two deaths, 51 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba Thursday

By Sam Thompson Global News
A doctor doing medical exam of a senior woman.
A doctor doing medical exam of a senior woman. Getty Images

Fifty-one new cases of COVID-19 and two pandemic-related deaths have been reported on Thursday in Manitoba.

Provincial health officials said a woman in her 20s and a woman in her 90s — both from Winnipeg — have died, bringing the total number of deaths in the province to 903.

Read more: Manitoba to further loosen coronavirus rules starting Friday

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 3.2 per cent provincially and 2.6 per cent in Winnipeg.

The bulk of the new cases are in the Winnipeg (22 cases) and Northern (26 cases) health regions, with only three cases in the Southern region and none in other parts of the province.

Trending Stories

There are currently 1,143 active cases in Manitoba, while more than 30,000 people have recovered.

Twenty-four people are currently in intensive care — 15 of whom are no longer infectious.

Push to prioritize vaccine for those with Down Syndrome
Push to prioritize vaccine for those with Down Syndrome
