Two deaths, 51 new COVID-19 cases in Manitoba Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Fifty-one new cases of COVID-19 and two pandemic-related deaths have been reported on Thursday in Manitoba.

Provincial health officials said a woman in her 20s and a woman in her 90s — both from Winnipeg — have died, bringing the total number of deaths in the province to 903.

Read more: Manitoba to further loosen coronavirus rules starting Friday

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 3.2 per cent provincially and 2.6 per cent in Winnipeg.

Story continues below advertisement

The bulk of the new cases are in the Winnipeg (22 cases) and Northern (26 cases) health regions, with only three cases in the Southern region and none in other parts of the province.

There are currently 1,143 active cases in Manitoba, while more than 30,000 people have recovered.

Twenty-four people are currently in intensive care — 15 of whom are no longer infectious.

1:40 Push to prioritize vaccine for those with Down Syndrome Push to prioritize vaccine for those with Down Syndrome

Advertisement