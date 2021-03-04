Menu

World

Texas power grid operator fires CEO amid fallout from winter blackouts

By Staff Reuters
Posted March 4, 2021 1:45 am
Click to play video 'Electric Reliability Council of Texas under investigation starting Thursday following storm outages, says Gov. Abbott' Electric Reliability Council of Texas under investigation starting Thursday following storm outages, says Gov. Abbott
WATCH: Electric Reliability Council of Texas under investigation following storm outages, says Gov. Abbott – Feb 24, 2021

Texas‘ power grid operator ousted chief executive Bill Magness on Wednesday, as the fallout continues from a deadly blackout last month that left residents without heat, power or water for days.

His departure followed fierce criticism by state lawmakers of the handling of the crisis by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which has led one large electricity provider to seek bankruptcy and put several others near to it.

Read more: Board leaders resign from Texas power grid operator in wake of storm outage crisis

The mid-February storm temporarily knocked out up to half the state’s generating plants, triggering outages that killed dozens and pushed power prices to 10 times the normal rate.

“ERCOT’s decision to oust CEO Bill Magness signals accountability for the disaster that swept through our state two weeks ago,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement on Twitter.

“(This step) offers the opportunity for new leadership that can more efficiently prepare and direct our state’s resources when dangerous weather strikes,” he added.

Click to play video 'Texans face new water shortage crisis' Texans face new water shortage crisis
Texans face new water shortage crisis – Feb 21, 2021

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, who on Monday called for the heads of ERCOT and the Public Utility Commission to resign, also welcomed the move.

The legislature now can begin “fixing what went wrong,” Patrick said.

ERCOT said in a statement cited by multiple media organizations that its board had directed that Magness be given a 60 days’ termination notice. The board would begin an immediate search for a new CEO.

Read more: ‘Emergency’: How a winter storm and power outages plunged Texas into crisis

Magness was grilled for hours last week for leaving power prices at up to 450 times the usual rate after the threat to the state’s grid had ended.

Seven of ERCOT’s 15 directors have resigned in the last week and the head of the state’s Public Utility Commission, which supervised ERCOT, resigned on Monday.

The winter storm caused widespread blackouts across Texas, a state unaccustomed to extreme cold, knocking out power to more than 4 million people at its peak.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Gary McWilliams and Richard Pullin)

© 2021 Reuters
