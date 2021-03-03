Menu

Canada

Craig, Marc Kielburger decline request to testify before House of Commons committee

By Staff The Canadian Press
The co-founders of WE Charity are to testify before a House of Commons committee today as part of a parliamentary probe into a $912-million student-volunteer program. Craig Kielburger and Marc Kielburger speak during "We Day" in Toronto on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Hannah Yoon.
WE Charity co-founders Craig and Marc Kielburger are declining requests to testify before two House of Commons committees.

In a statement, the charity notes that New Democrat MP Charlie Angus has requested that the RCMP and the Canada Revenue Agency investigate WE’s operations.

Read more: WE Charity held 2 fundraised openings for same Kenya school, former donor says

The charity says it would welcome and would co-operate with such investigations but it shouldn’t be subject to an investigation by a partisan parliamentary committee at the same time.

Two Commons committees had invited the Kielburger brothers to testify.

Click to play video 'Singh says NDP doesn’t want ‘witch hunt’ with WE Charity investigation' Singh says NDP doesn’t want ‘witch hunt’ with WE Charity investigation
Singh says NDP doesn’t want ‘witch hunt’ with WE Charity investigation – Oct 21, 2020

Angus requested the RCMP and CRA investigations last week after a former donor, Reed Cowan, alleged that the plaque on a school he had funded in Kenya had been replaced with a plaque in the name of another donor _ which WE said was an unfortunate mistake but which Angus said was proof of a “pattern of duplicitous relations with donors.”

Cowan made the allegations during testimony to the Commons ethics committee, which is continuing to scrutinize a now-cancelled federal contract to have WE manage a student services grant program despite the charity’s close ties to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
House of CommonsWE charityWE Charity ScandalCraig KielburgerMarc KielburgerWE Charity committeeWE charity HoC committeeWE Charity House of Commons

