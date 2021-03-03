Menu

Tech

Allarco’s battle to protect Super Channel programs from theft goes to Alberta court

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 3, 2021 4:35 pm
Click to play video 'Copyright lawsuit targets media streamers, retailers' Copyright lawsuit targets media streamers, retailers
A lawsuit filed in Alberta provincial court is raising questions about how popular media-streaming devices are being used -- and whether consumers can be held responsible if they are used to watch illegal content. The suit was filed by Allarco Entertainment, the company that owns Super Channel, and is suing four popular Canadian retailers. Heather Yourex-West explains – Feb 22, 2020

The parent company of Canadian pay-television provider Super Channel has asked an Alberta court to block four Canadian retailers from selling set-top boxes that allegedly are designed to give customers access to pirated programming.

Allarco Entertainment of Edmonton named Staples, Best Buy, London Drugs and Canada Computers in its application for an injunction to protect its intellectual property from theft.

Read more: Super Channel is suing retailers, customers over TV boxes and pirate content

Allarco is also asking the court to issue an order against an unknown number of unidentified customers of the retailers as well as unidentified equipment suppliers.

The allegations have not been tested in court.

The Alberta court has scheduled several days of hearings this week to deal with Allarco’s request and responses from the retailers.

Staples Canada says in an emailed statement that it doesn’t have a comment because the case is before the courts.

A London Drugs statement says it disputes the allegations and will defend itself vigorously.

The other retailers didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Click to play video 'Super Channel’s lawsuit over ‘pirate devices’' Super Channel’s lawsuit over ‘pirate devices’
Super Channel’s lawsuit over ‘pirate devices’ – Feb 22, 2020
© 2021 The Canadian Press
