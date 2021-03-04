How the women’s world hockey tournament in Halifax could be a ‘real triumph’ for city

As the Canadian women’s hockey team takes to the ice in Halifax for their training camp this week, there is renewed optimism about a “sense of normalcy” a re-scheduled world championship could bring.

The 2020 IIHF Women’s World Championship was postponed on March 7, 2020 — about three weeks before it was slated to begin in Halifax and Truro, N.S.

At the time, mounting concerns over the new coronavirus, which days later would be declared a global pandemic, were starting to take hold.

“I think that was a point where many people in Halifax and Canada -– that tournament being cancelled -– where (COVID-19) became real,” said Halifax councillor Waye Mason.

Story continues below advertisement

“And I think it will be a real triumph to restage it and do it successfully.”

Organizers had originally been eyeing a rescheduled April 2021 date for the 10-team tournament, but IIHF president Rene Fasel indicated to The Associated Press this week they’re now working on a postponement until May.

None of this has been approved by the Nova Scotia government yet, although the province did approve the Canadian training camp because players and staff are in a ‘camp bubble’ and quarantining between the hotel and rink.

“Any event being held in Nova Scotia must adhere to all Public Health protocols. We are in discussions with Hockey Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada around this proposed tournament. A plan has not yet been approved,” chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang said to Global News in a statement.

2:02 Halifax mayor disappointed, but understands women’s hockey cancellation Halifax mayor disappointed, but understands women’s hockey cancellation – Mar 8, 2020

Likewise, Hockey Canada says hosting the tournament in Nova Scotia “remains a priority” and it’s working with health officials in the province to “ensure the event can be safe for the Nova Scotia communities and the competing teams.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mason says while there are still many unknowns about the tournament, recent developments in the province’s vaccination plan are a positive sign. The province said this week its rollout is “on track” and it is accepting 13,000 doses this month of the newly approved AstraZeneca vaccine.

Considerations he sees include whether there’s a risk of COVID-19 community spread at the time, what travel restrictions will be in place, what quarantine protocols will be needed, and whether participants will need to ‘bubble.’

“I know after 15 months, the public is really tired of hearing us say things like, ‘Well, we’ll just have to see’ and ‘We’re working out the details,’ but we’ll just have to see and we’re working out the details,” he said.

Boost to economy welcomed, no matter how much

Paul McKinnon, CEO of the Downtown Halifax Business Commission, says its members rely strongly on tourism and have struggled particularly hard during the pandemic. He says if the tournament is held — regardless of how many restrictions there are — the economic benefits will be happily welcomed.

Story continues below advertisement

A staff report to Halifax council at the time of their bid expected 82,000 people would be attending the games. It was also estimated the event would have a budget of $3.5 million, with the largest expenses in meals and accommodations.

Those numbers are highly unlikely now.

“Obviously the impact for downtown will really depend on A, whether it happens and B, whether it happens with fans. Because typically these kinds of events, they’re hugely popular, they bring in people from all over the place,” McKinnon said.

“No doubt we won’t have the kind of regular economic impact that we would have with it but you know what, anything happening in terms of an event in downtown Halifax is going to be good at whatever level they’re able to do it.”

He points out Nova Scotia, which has been able to maintain low COVID-19 case numbers throughout the pandemic, is “one of the safest” places to hold such an event.

“At this point, I guess it’s safe to say we’ll take anything,” McKinnon said. “Any sign of optimism or even the smallest bit of business in downtown Halifax, we’d be happy to see that happen.”

Advertisement