Canada extends 3 COVID-19 supports for businesses until June

The Canadian federal government announced Wednesday it will extend multiple critical COVID-19 emergency benefits aimed at helping businesses during the pandemic.

The Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy and the Canadian Emergency Rent Subsidy, as well as lockdown support, will be extended until June 5, 2021.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said they will “remain at the current levels.”

“Times are hard,” he said. “We’re here to provide you with the support you will need to make it through this crisis, as long as it lasts.”

The extension means the maximum wage subsidy rate for employees still on payroll will remain at 75 per cent. For the rent subsidy program, the rate will remain at 65 per cent. The Lockdown Support program will remain at 15 per cent.

This will provide “hard-hit businesses with rent support of up to 90 per cent,” Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland added.

She said the trio of programs are being extended because the economy is still struggling even with encouraging signs of a recovery on the horizon.

This is a breaking news story. More information to come.