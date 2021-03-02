Quinte West council approves loan for new Quinte Humane Society build

Send this page to someone via email

The Quinte Humane Society (QHS) is one step closer to a new forever home after Quinte West council decided to help fund the project.

According to a news release from the humane society, council voted Monday to offer a low-interest loan, only 0.78 per cent, up to $1 million so the humane society could build a new “Animal Care and Adoption Centre.”

This funding makes up half of the remaining money needed for the humane society to enter into a contract with its builder, TaskForce Engineering.

“This is a momentous step forward for the Quinte Humane Society that has been struggling for years to get shovels in the ground,” said Marilyn Lawrie, executive director of the humane society.

The humane society said its current building on Avonlough Road is “dilapidated and overcrowded” and calls the move to a new building urgent.

The humane society also noted that the provincial and federal governments have not granted any funding for the new build, so they will have to rely on fundraising and local support.

Next, the humane society will ask Belleville, another city it serves, for the same type of loan.

“Should Belleville grant the same provision as Quinte West, the QHS will be in a position to enter into an official agreement with TaskForce and immediately fast-track the design-build and fundraising efforts to repay the borrowed funds,” the humane society said.

The animal care and adoption centre, along with a mobile clinic, will cost $5 million in total.

The Quinte Humane Society also plans to complete a community centre and a medical clinic on-site, but plans for these additions have yet to be solidified. For now, the humane society will be focusing on building the adoption centre, which will house the animals, staff and volunteers currently at the Avonlough Road location.