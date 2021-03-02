Menu

Canada

Quinte West council approves loan for new Quinte Humane Society build

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted March 2, 2021 2:03 pm
The Quinte Humane Society is sending its thanks to the City of Quinte West after council approved a $1 million low-interest loan to build a new animal care and adoption centre. Paul Soucy/Global News

The Quinte Humane Society (QHS) is one step closer to a new forever home after Quinte West council decided to help fund the project.

According to a news release from the humane society, council voted Monday to offer a low-interest loan, only 0.78 per cent, up to $1 million so the humane society could build a new “Animal Care and Adoption Centre.”

Read more: Quinte Humane Society looking for new home

This funding makes up half of the remaining money needed for the humane society to enter into a contract with its builder, TaskForce Engineering.

“This is a momentous step forward for the Quinte Humane Society that has been struggling for years to get shovels in the ground,” said Marilyn Lawrie, executive director of the humane society.

The humane society said its current building on Avonlough Road is “dilapidated and overcrowded” and calls the move to a new building urgent.

The humane society also noted that the provincial and federal governments have not granted any funding for the new build, so they will have to rely on fundraising and local support.

Next, the humane society will ask Belleville, another city it serves, for the same type of loan.

Click to play video 'Quinte Humane Society out thousands as donations checks go missing' Quinte Humane Society out thousands as donations checks go missing
Quinte Humane Society out thousands as donations checks go missing – Mar 20, 2019

“Should Belleville grant the same provision as Quinte West, the QHS will be in a position to enter into an official agreement with TaskForce and immediately fast-track the design-build and fundraising efforts to repay the borrowed funds,” the humane society said.

The animal care and adoption centre, along with a mobile clinic, will cost $5 million in total.

The Quinte Humane Society also plans to complete a community centre and a medical clinic on-site, but plans for these additions have yet to be solidified. For now, the humane society will be focusing on building the adoption centre, which will house the animals, staff and volunteers currently at the Avonlough Road location.

