Pedestrian struck by vehicle in south Lethbridge, taken to Calgary hospital with life-threatening injuries

Send this page to someone via email

A 35-year-old woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in south Lethbridge Monday night.

Police were called to the collision at 10 Avenue and Mayor Magrath Drive south just after 9 p.m.

Lethbridge police said the woman was crossing Mayor Magrath Drive when she was struck by a vehicle that was heading north.

She was initially taken to Chinook Regional Hospital and then transferred to hospital in Calgary with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is still underway, but police said neither speed nor alcohol are believed to be factors in the collision.

Advertisement