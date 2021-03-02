Officers use naloxone to save overdose victim in Highway 403 collision near Brant County: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two police officers are being credited with reviving a victim in a single-vehicle collision on Highway 403 in Brant County on Saturday, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Investigators say an off-duty officer from another regional police force discovered the crash, which appeared to involve a vehicle that had driven off the road around 10:15 p.m. on Feb. 27.

Upon the arrival of an OPP officer on patrol, the two discovered a man who appeared to be out of breath and in medical crisis from an opioid overdose at the collision site.

The officers initiated CPR and administered two doses of naloxone until the male was stable and able to breathe on his own. The crash victim was transported by ambulance to a local area hospital as a precautionary measure.

OPP say the incident led to an investigation that resulted in the seizure of a number of illicit drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and prescription opioid pills.

Investigators also recovered suspected stolen property.

A 56-year-old man and 36-year-old woman from London are facing multiple charges tied to trafficking illegal drugs and property obtained by crime.