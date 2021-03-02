Menu

Crime

Sexual assault investigation leads to charges against 27-year-old man: Strathroy-Caradoc police

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted March 2, 2021 11:08 am
Stathroy-Caradoc Police Service

A 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged in relation to a sexual assault investigation by Strathroy Caradoc Police.

The police service says with assistance from London police, it executed a search warrant at a residence in London on Feb. 26.

The man has been charged with sexual assault on a person younger than 16 years of age; sexual exploitation; sexual interference; and luring a person under 18 years of age by means of telecommunication.

Police say due to the nature of the charges, a publication ban will be in place and the suspect’s name will not be released.

