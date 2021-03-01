Police place Surrey high school on ‘hold and secure’ after youth injured in assault

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP said a youth was sent to hospital following an assault with a weapon outside a Surrey high school on Monday morning.

Officers responded to a report of an assault with a weapon at Panorama Ridge Secondary around 11:30 a.m.

Police said the assault took place outside of the school and a male youth was sent to hospital in stable condition.

RCMP placed the school on a “hold and secure” until they could confirm students were safe.

“The initial indications are that the assault is related to an on-going dispute among parties known to one another,” RCMP said in a statement, which went on to say there is no ongoing risk to safety at the school.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502