Crime

Police place Surrey high school on ‘hold and secure’ after youth injured in assault

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted March 1, 2021 4:28 pm
RCMP say they responded to an assault with a weapon outside Panorama Ridge Secondary on March 1, 2021.
RCMP say they responded to an assault with a weapon outside Panorama Ridge Secondary on March 1, 2021.

RCMP said a youth was sent to hospital following an assault with a weapon outside a Surrey high school on Monday morning.

Officers responded to a report of an assault with a weapon at Panorama Ridge Secondary around 11:30 a.m.

Click to play video 'Suspect in deadly south Surrey assault arrested' Suspect in deadly south Surrey assault arrested
Suspect in deadly south Surrey assault arrested – Feb 18, 2021

Police said the assault took place outside of the school and a male youth was sent to hospital in stable condition.

RCMP placed the school on a “hold and secure” until they could confirm students were safe.

Read more: Arrest made following fatal assault involving two members of Surrey household

“The initial indications are that the assault is related to an on-going dispute among parties known to one another,” RCMP said in a statement, which went on to say there is no ongoing risk to safety at the school.

Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502

