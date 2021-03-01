Menu

Canada

Montreal police seek public’s help after more than $1M in jewelry stolen from Outremont home

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted March 1, 2021 1:15 pm
Some of the jewelry taken from a home in Outremont.
Some of the jewelry taken from a home in Outremont. Montreal police

Montreal police are seeking the public’s help in connection with the theft of more than $1 million worth of jewelry last year.

The incident unfolded at a home in the city’s Outremont borough in February 2020, according to police. Several valuable items were taken, including several rings and a pair of earrings.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the location of the jewelry or the suspects to contact them at 514-393-1133 or by visiting infocrimemontreal.ca.

Read more: Coronavirus — Quebec to boost police presence during spring break

There could be a potential reward for information about the case, but police did not provide more details.

Investigators also did not provide a description or any details about a potential suspect or suspects.

As a result, police are also urging Montrealers to be vigilant about potential break-ins and take steps to protect valuable property stored at home.

