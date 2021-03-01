1 dead after collision between tractor trailer and SUV on County Road 27 in Bradford

Send this page to someone via email

South Simcoe Police say a person has died after a collision involving a tractor trailer and an SUV in Bradford on Monday.

Emergency services were called to County Road 27 between Line 8 and Line 9 for a collision at around 7 a.m.

Police said an adult was pronounced dead on scene. They would not confirm whether it was a man or woman as next of kin needs to be notified.

No other injuries were reported, police said.

County Road 27 is closed between Line 8 and Line 9 as the investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE: This is a fatal collision involving a tractor trailer and an SUV. No further details will be released pending notification of next of kin. County Rd 27 will remain closed for several hours between Line 8 – 9 #Bradford. Avoid the area.#TrafficAlert https://t.co/v56me3K9qq — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) March 1, 2021

