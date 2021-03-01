1 dead after collision between tractor trailer and SUV on County Road 27 in Bradford

South Simcoe Police say a person has died after a collision involving a tractor trailer and an SUV in Bradford on Monday.
Emergency services were called to County Road 27 between Line 8 and Line 9 for a collision at around 7 a.m.
Police said an adult was pronounced dead on scene. They would not confirm whether it was a man or woman as next of kin needs to be notified.
No other injuries were reported, police said.
County Road 27 is closed between Line 8 and Line 9 as the investigation is ongoing.
