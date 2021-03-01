Menu

Canada

1 dead after collision between tractor trailer and SUV on County Road 27 in Bradford

By Jessica Patton Global News
Exterior of South Simcoe Police's station in Bradford.
Exterior of South Simcoe Police's station in Bradford. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

South Simcoe Police say a person has died after a collision involving a tractor trailer and an SUV in Bradford on Monday.

Emergency services were called  to County Road 27 between Line 8 and Line 9 for a collision at around 7 a.m.

Police said an adult was pronounced dead on scene. They would not confirm whether it was a man or woman as next of kin needs to be notified.

No other injuries were reported, police said.

County Road 27 is closed between Line 8 and Line 9 as the investigation is ongoing.

