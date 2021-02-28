2 more COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba, 50 new cases Sunday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba public health officials advise two additional deaths in people with COVID-19 have been reported Sunday.

The deaths are a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s, both from the Winnipeg Health region.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 3.7 per cent provincially and 2.7 per cent in Winnipeg.

As of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, 50 new cases of the virus have been identified, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 31,859.

Today’s COVID-19 data show:

2 cases in Interlake-Eastern health region

21 cases in the Northern health region

1 case in the Prairie Mountain Health region

5 cases in the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region

21 cases in the Winnipeg health region

The data also show there are 1,194 known active cases and 29,770 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.

There are 72 people in hospital with active COVID-19 as well as 120 people in hospital with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require care, for a total of 192 hospitalizations.

There are also 11 people in intensive care units with active COVID-19 as well as 15 people with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require critical care, for a total of 26 ICU patients.

The total number of deaths in people with COVID-19 in Manitoba is 895.

The total number of confirmed B.1.1.7 variant of concern cases is five.

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,866 tests were completed Saturday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 525,373.

