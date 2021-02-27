Where are speed limits changing in Calgary? Finalized maps now available

Send this page to someone via email

Drivers can now check out where speed limits will change in their neighbourhood after the City of Calgary released final drafts of maps this week.

The roads in yellow will have a new 40 kilometres per hour unposted default speed limit starting May 31.

The red roads will have a 50 km/h posted speed limit.

The changes will happen on residential roads and some collector roads.

Residential roads, usually those without a centre line, will drop to 40 km/h.

The same goes for some of the collector roads that weave through neighbourhoods, depending on a number of factors, such as the amount of green space or if there’s a bus or snow route.

Story continues below advertisement

City data shows 9,100 car crashes happen in Calgary neighbourhoods every year, with an average of 550 resulting in injury or death.

City council hopes the changes will stop about 450 collisions and 29 deaths annually.

Ward Maps

Ward 1

Ward 1 – City of Calgary. The City of Calgary

Ward 2

Ward 2 – City of Calgary. City of Calgary

Ward 3

Ward 3 – City of Calgary. City of Calgary

Ward 4

Ward 4 – City of Calgary. City of Calgary

Ward 5

Ward 5 – City of Calgary. City of Calgary

Ward 6

Ward 6 – City of Calgary. City of Calgary

Ward 7

Ward 7 – City of Calgary. City of Calgary

Ward 8

Ward 8 – City of Calgary. City of Calgary

Ward 9

Ward 9 – City of Calgary. City of Calgary

Ward 10

Ward 10 – City of Calgary. City of Calgary

Ward 11

Ward 11 – City of Calgary. City of Calgary

Ward 12

Ward 12 – City of Calgary. City of Calgary

Ward 13

Ward 13 – City of Calgary. City of Calgary

Ward 14

Ward 14 – City of Calgary. City of Calgary