Canada

Where are speed limits changing in Calgary? Finalized maps now available

By Jacqueline Wilson Global News
Posted February 27, 2021 8:41 pm
Click to play video 'Where are speed limits changing in Calgary? Finalized maps now available' Where are speed limits changing in Calgary? Finalized maps now available
Which roads will change in your neighbourhood? The City of Calgary has released maps showing where the speed limit will drop from 50 to 40 km/h. Jackie Wilson reports.

Drivers can now check out where speed limits will change in their neighbourhood after the City of Calgary released final drafts of maps this week.

The roads in yellow will have a new 40 kilometres per hour unposted default speed limit starting May 31.

The red roads will have a 50 km/h posted speed limit.

The changes will happen on residential roads and some collector roads.

Residential roads, usually those without a centre line, will drop to 40 km/h.

The same goes for some of the collector roads that weave through neighbourhoods, depending on a number of factors, such as the amount of green space or if there’s a bus or snow route.

Read more: Calgary city council votes to reduce residential speed limits to 40 km/h

City data shows 9,100 car crashes happen in Calgary neighbourhoods every year, with an average of 550 resulting in injury or death.

City council hopes the changes will stop about 450 collisions and 29 deaths annually.

Ward Maps

Ward 1 

Ward 1 – City of Calgary
Ward 1 – City of Calgary. The City of Calgary

Ward 2 

Ward 2 – City of Calgary
Ward 2 – City of Calgary. City of Calgary

Ward 3 

Ward 3 – City of Calgary
Ward 3 – City of Calgary. City of Calgary

Ward 4 

Ward 4 – City of Calgary
Ward 4 – City of Calgary. City of Calgary

Ward 5 

Ward 5 – City of Calgary
Ward 5 – City of Calgary. City of Calgary

Ward 6 

Ward 6 – City of Calgary
Ward 6 – City of Calgary. City of Calgary

Ward 7 

Ward 7 – City of Calgary
Ward 7 – City of Calgary. City of Calgary

Ward 8 

Ward 8 – City of Calgary
Ward 8 – City of Calgary. City of Calgary

Ward 9 

Ward 9 – City of Calgary
Ward 9 – City of Calgary. City of Calgary

Ward 10 

Ward 10 – City of Calgary
Ward 10 – City of Calgary. City of Calgary

Ward 11 

Ward 11 – City of Calgary
Ward 11 – City of Calgary. City of Calgary

Ward 12 

Ward 12 – City of Calgary
Ward 12 – City of Calgary. City of Calgary

Ward 13 

Ward 13 – City of Calgary
Ward 13 – City of Calgary. City of Calgary

Ward 14

Ward 14 – City of Calgary
Ward 14 – City of Calgary. City of Calgary
city of calgaryCalgaryCalgary roadsSpeed LimitCalgary speed limitsCalgary speed limitCalgary neighbourhood speed limitspeed limit Calgary
