Day 2 of Alberta’s vaccination rollout for Lethbridge seniors 75 and older goes more smoothly

Day 2 of Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout for seniors 75 years old and older was in full swing on Thursday in Lethbridge as dozens of residents could be seen waiting eagerly in line throughout the day for their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“We’ve waited a long time to see what was going to happen and now that it’s finally got here, it’s a real relief,” said Janet Willms.

“I’m really pleased, I hope it goes quickly and that we get lots more doses for people,” she added. Tweet This

Some waited in their cars until it was their turn to stand in line and some waited with their companion.

Although the online booking system has now stabilized, Doug Schow was not able to get an appointment until Sunday.

But, he was still there for his wife as she got her first dose.

“We tried for hours to get on there and then finally at about 4:30 she got my appointment and she got hers at 8:30 in the morning,” Schow said.

“They should have made that available, where you can both book at the same time,” said his wife, Joan Schow.

Despite earlier frustrations with booking, residents say the actual process of waiting in line and going inside the immunization centre to get the vaccine went smoothly.

“They were moving pretty good, quite happy with it, just go along with it and hope it works,” said Ken Codd.

Regardless of how long it took, the seniors and their loved ones say they’re elated to finally see some much-needed light at the end of this long pandemic tunnel.

“My great-grandmother is about to turn 96 and she’s getting her vaccination right now to make sure she is safe and our family is safe,” said Sierra Garner. Tweet This

“It’s the first step of many to get back to normal,” she added.

Alberta Health Services says it has also streamlined 811 access, resulting in shorter wait times when booking over the phone now.

As of Thursday afternoon more than 100, 000 Albertans aged 75 and older had booked their COVID-19 vaccine appointments.