Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Day 2 of Alberta’s vaccination rollout for Lethbridge seniors 75 and older goes more smoothly

By Taz Dhaliwal Global News
Posted February 25, 2021 7:45 pm
Click to play video 'Day 2 of Alberta’s vaccination rollout for Lethbridge seniors 75 and older goes more smoothly' Day 2 of Alberta’s vaccination rollout for Lethbridge seniors 75 and older goes more smoothly
Despite a system overload on Day 1 of Alberta’s latest vaccine rollout for seniors 75 and older, Day 2 seems to have been a much smoother process. Taz Dhaliwal spoke with some local seniors as they rolled up their sleeves for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Day 2 of Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout for seniors 75 years old and older was in full swing on Thursday in Lethbridge as dozens of residents could be seen waiting eagerly in line throughout the day for their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

“We’ve waited a long time to see what was going to happen and now that it’s finally got here, it’s a real relief,” said Janet Willms.

“I’m really pleased, I hope it goes quickly and that we get lots more doses for people,” she added.

Tweet This

Some waited in their cars until it was their turn to stand in line and some waited with their companion.

Read more: Albertans 75 and older can book COVID-19 vaccine appointments starting 8 a.m. Wednesday

Story continues below advertisement

Although the online booking system has now stabilized, Doug Schow was not able to get an appointment until Sunday.

But, he was still there for his wife as she got her first dose.

Trending Stories

“We tried for hours to get on there and then finally at about 4:30 she got my appointment and she got hers at 8:30 in the morning,” Schow said.

“They should have made that available, where you can both book at the same time,” said his wife, Joan Schow.

Read more: Alberta seniors hopeful for future as COVID-19 vaccines open to those 75 and older

Despite earlier frustrations with booking, residents say the actual process of waiting in line and going inside the immunization centre to get the vaccine went smoothly.

“They were moving pretty good, quite happy with it, just go along with it and hope it works,” said Ken Codd.

Regardless of how long it took, the seniors and their loved ones say they’re elated to finally see some much-needed light at the end of this long pandemic tunnel.

“My great-grandmother is about to turn 96 and she’s getting her vaccination right now to make sure she is safe and our family is safe,” said Sierra Garner.

Tweet This
Story continues below advertisement

“It’s the first step of many to get back to normal,” she added.

Alberta Health Services says it has also streamlined 811 access, resulting in shorter wait times when booking over the phone now.

As of Thursday afternoon more than 100, 000 Albertans aged 75 and older had booked their COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Alberta Health ServicesLethbridgeAHSSeniorsPfizerYQLvaccine rolloutAlberta's latest vaccine rolloutDay 2 of Alberta's latest vaccine rolloutSeniors 75 and older get first dose of Pfizer vaccine
Flyers
More weekly flyers