Avalanche near Valemount claims life of B.C. backcountry skier: RCMP

An avalanche in north-central B.C., near the Alberta border, has claimed the life of a backcountry skier from the Kootenays.

Details are scarce, but police say the 3.5-class avalanche occurred just north of Valemount on the afternoon of Tuesday, Feb. 23.

RCMP said three backcountry skiers were caught in the avalanche, with two being able to free themselves. The third, a 35-year-old from Fernie, could not be located.

Police say emergency services were notified by one of the survivors via a satellite communication device. All three were described as experienced backcountry skiers.

Robson Valley Search and Rescue arrived at the scene that day but had to suspend its search because of darkness.

The missing man’s body was located buried in the avalanche debris field the next day.

The B.C. Coroners Service, which confirmed the death, is investigating the incident.

