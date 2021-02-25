Menu

Crime

Dauphin, Man., household escapes injury after shot fired into home

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted February 25, 2021 6:32 pm
A Manitoba RCMP police vehicle.
A Manitoba RCMP police vehicle. Elisha Dacey/Global News

Two young men are in custody after a shot was fired into a home in Dauphin, Man., early Thursday morning.

RCMP say they were called to an assault in progress on 5th Avenue N.E. at around 3:10 a.m., and learned when they arrived the assault was over, but a single round had been fired through the home’s front window.

Read more: Search of Dauphin home turns up cache of guns, drugs, RCMP say

Investigators believe three males were involved in a fight in the front yard, and when it ended, a 19-year-old man went back inside.

At that point, police say, the shot was fired into the window.

Seven people were said to be in the home at the time, including an infant, although no one was hurt.

Read more: Man dead after fire on 2nd Avenue in Dauphin: RCMP

Mounties say they tracked down two males believed to be involved in the fight — a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old — and took them into custody.

The investigation continues.

