COVID-19: 3 new cases in Kawartha Lakes include Caressant Care McLaughlin staffer

There were five new COVID-19 cases reported in the region Thursday, including a staff case at a Lindsay long-term care still battling a deadly outbreak.

In its Thursday update, the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported three cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes and two in Northumberland County.

According to Ross Memorial Hospital, one of the cases is a new staff case at Caressant Care McLaughlin long-term care in Lindsay. The outbreak declared Jan. 9 at the 96-bed home has claimed the lives of 17 residents and has impacted up to 60 other residents and staff.

On Wednesday, the hospital — which is managing the home for 90 days — reported no active cases among residents and staff.

Of the health unit’s 1,020 cases since the pandemic was declared, 933 are now resolved — approximately 91 per cent.

As of Thursday, the health unit reports 34 active cases in its jurisdiction: 21 in Northumberland, 13 in the Kawarthas and none in Haliburton County.

On Wednesday afternoon, Dr. Ian Gemmill, acting medical officer of health, reported there are nine COVID-19 variant cases: seven in Northumberland County and two in the Kawarthas.

Other active outbreaks on Thursday:

Warkworth Place long-term care: Declared Feb. 17 — one staff member tests positive.

Regency long-term care home in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 30 with four cases — one resident and three staff members.

The total number of hospitalized cases remains unchanged at 44. However, there are now three patients currently receiving hospitalized care, down from four on Wednesday. Two of the patients are currently in an intensive care unit.

The health unit’s death toll remains at 66 — 55 in the City of Kawartha Lakes and 11 in Northumberland County and none in Haliburton County.

COVID-19 case data for Feb. 25, 2021.