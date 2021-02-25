RCMP upset over ‘disrespectful’ comments from B.C.’s top doctor

Send this page to someone via email

As the province continues its review of B.C. Police Act, a special legislative committee heard from B.C.’s top doctor.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addressed the committee in Victoria on Wednesday, where she discussed the differences between the Mounties and civic police forces.

Henry suggested there is a difference in how the two have handled people with addiction issues, and made reference to the overdose-reversing drug naloxone.

“The RCMP, which are very driven by policies from Ottawa, refused to allow officers to carry naloxone.”

She cited a national policy that initially stated front-line RCMP officers were not allowed to carry naloxone.

“And then at one point, it was a decree from Ottawa that RCMP officers would carry naloxone but only use it on each other should they be exposed to those people who were doing drugs and need to be rescued using naloxone,” Henry said.

Henry said this highlights the difference in culture between the two types of policing models. She added a second example involving RCMP officers who might have had trouble early on in the pandemic finding a mask to fit their beard.

“They were assigned to desk duties because there was concern that they couldn’t get an appropriate seal with an N95 respirator,” she said.

The National Police Federation, which represents about 20,000 Mounties across Canada, issued a swift and scathing response to Henry’s comments, calling them “inaccurate and disrespectful.”

It said the problem lies with governments who inadequately fund resources and mental health and addiction specialists.

Global News obtained an internal memo from B.C. RCMP Deputy Commissioner Jennifer Strachan, which stated some of Henry’s comments were “not reflective of the good work our employees perform on a daily basis across this division.”

Strachan said she sent a letter to Henry outlining her concerns.

The memo went on to say that many found Henry’s comments “disappointing” and that Strachan shared in their disappointment.

However, former Delta police chief Jim Cessford said critics should not rush to dismiss what Henry had to say.

“I’ve noted that there is some criticism of Dr. Henry, and quite frankly, I don’t think that that’s fair,” he said. “I think that she has made some comments and I think her opinion is relevant.”

Cessford said the RCMP should talk about what they are doing rather than challenging Henry’s comments.