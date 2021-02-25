Royal Saskatchewan Museum in Regina opening new exhibit on human condition

Send this page to someone via email

The Royal Saskatchewan Museum (RSM) has begun the construction of a new gallery exploring the human condition and its impact on the world, set to open in the spring of 2022.

HOME: Life in the Anthropocene will replace the Human Factor exhibit.

“This new human-centric exhibit will be another terrific addition that will create dramatic and educational experiences using artistry and some of the most modern museum exhibit techniques,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said.

“The HOME exhibit will inspire the same sort of awe and wonder the Royal Saskatchewan Museum inspired in people when we unveiled Scotty and the CN T.rex Gallery,” RSM director Peter Menzies said. “The ‘wow factor’ is going to be enormous when we unveil this new exhibit in the spring of 2022.”

The RSM will still be open to visitors during the construction, however, space will be limited to visitors on the second floor with the last third of the upstairs being closed off until the new exhibit opens. Signage and floor stickers will allow for single-flow passage.

Following public health guidelines and restrictions, the RSM can only have 30 people in the building.

To keep up to date with the new exhibit, or learn more about the RSM's programming and research, visit the museum's website.

