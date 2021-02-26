Menu

Entertainment

The Ongoing History of New Music, encore presentation: Studio stories with producer Chris Birkett

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Like a lot of music fans, I’m fascinated by what goes on in the kitchen: the recording studio. How is music made and recorded? Who is responsible for doing what? What kind of jobs are available?You may have wonder what a producer does? What’s the difference between a producer and an engineer? How have things changed over decades when it comes to recording technology? And what’s the difference between the attitude towards recording music back in the day versus what’s happening now?The only way to get proper answers to these questions is to call in an expert. I found Chris Birkett, a producer, engineer, musician, and songwriter who has seen things evolved over a number of decades.Let’s hear some of his studio stories.Songs from this show:
  • Sinead O’Connor, Nothing Compares to You
  • Cage the Elephant feat. Beck, Night Running
  • White Stripes, Seven Nation Army
  • Rodrigo Y Gabriela, The Soundmaker
  • Broken Bells, The High Road
As usual, Eric Wilhite has created a playlist for us.The Ongoing History of New Music can be heard on the following stations:
