One person airlifted to hospital following three-vehicle crash west of London, Ont.

One person was transported to hospital with serious injuries following a three-vehicle collision north of Strathroy.

Emergency crews, including an Air Ornge helicopter, responded to the collision at the intersection of Centre Road and Egremont Drive just before 10 a.m. Wednesday.

One person was airlifted to hospital in serious condition. Police say no other injuries were reported.

Emergency crews remain at the scene, and closures are expected to be in place for the better part of Wednesday.

Egremont Drive is currently closed to westbound traffic at Hickory Drive and at School Road for eastbound traffic. Centre Road is closed at Cuddy Drive to southbound traffic.

Police are asking the public to slow down in the area and expect delays as the investigation continues.