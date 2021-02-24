Menu

Crime

One person airlifted to hospital following three-vehicle crash west of London, Ont.

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted February 24, 2021 12:01 pm
File photo of an Ornge air ambulance.
File photo of an Ornge air ambulance. Jeremy Cohn / Global News/File

One person was transported to hospital with serious injuries following a three-vehicle collision north of Strathroy.

Emergency crews, including an Air Ornge helicopter, responded to the collision at the intersection of Centre Road and Egremont Drive just before 10 a.m. Wednesday.

One person was airlifted to hospital in serious condition. Police say no other injuries were reported.

Read more: Tiger Woods recovering in hospital after suffering multiple leg injuries in car crash

Emergency crews remain at the scene, and closures are expected to be in place for the better part of Wednesday.

Egremont Drive is currently closed to westbound traffic at Hickory Drive and at School Road for eastbound traffic. Centre Road is closed at Cuddy Drive to southbound traffic.

Police are asking the public to slow down in the area and expect delays as the investigation continues.

