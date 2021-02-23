50 new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region as number of active cases climbs to 338

Send this page to someone via email

Tuesday’s COVID-19 numbers were almost double what was reported by Waterloo Public Health on Monday, when the totals were the lowest the area has seen in over three months.

The agency reported 50 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Tuesday, after announcing just 27 on Monday.

This lifts the rolling seven-day average to 41.6 cases.

There have now been 10,458 COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region since the first case was reported in the area last March.

Another 28 people were also cleared of the virus, raising the total number of resolved cases in the area to 9,875.

For the third straight day, no COVID-19-related deaths were reported, leaving the death toll in the area at 222.

These numbers push Waterloo Region’s number of active COVID-19 cases to 338.

There are now 31 people in area hospitals as a result of the virus, including seven people who are in need of intensive care.

A total of 13,101 people have received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine while 28,872 doses have been administered.

A new outbreak was declared involving a construction site, pushing the total number of active outbreaks to 23.

