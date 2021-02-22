Menu

Politics

Edmonton city councillors consider 1st step for gondola across North Saskatchewan River

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 22, 2021 1:14 pm
Click to play video 'Edmonton city council to make decision on proposed urban gondola' Edmonton city council to make decision on proposed urban gondola
WATCH ABOVE: (From Feb. 16, 2021) Edmonton's urban planning committee heard from dozens of Edmontonians, both in support of and against the idea of a gondola shuttling people between Whyte Avenue and downtown. As Sarah Ryan reports, the committee reserved its recommendation, pushing the decision to city council as a whole.

A proposal to build a gondola across Edmonton’s river valley is before council today as a report from the city’s administration recommends approving an important first step.

Officials say councillors should approve a framework for a working relationship with Prairie Sky Gondola.

The private company wants to string cable cars across the North Saskatchewan River between downtown and Whyte Avenue, a popular pedestrian street with bars, restaurants and stores.

Prairie Sky Gondola says it does not want any money from the city for the project, which the company says would cost between $132 million and $155 million.

If council gives the go-ahead, the company would still be required to go through more detailed assessments.

The approval of land dedicated to the project would also need to be considered by council.

During a committee meeting last week, council members heard from about 30 people.

Some were supportive of the proposal, while others were concerned about environmental impacts and a lack of Indigenous input.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
