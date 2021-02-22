Peterborough police seek 2 suspects in home invasion, theft of weapons

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police are seeking two suspects following a home invasion and robbery on Sunday morning.

Around 6 a.m. officers responded to a report that two men broke into a home in the area of Monaghan Road and Brown Street. They reportedly stole six long guns and a bayonet.

The homeowner was taken to hospital with injuries and later released.

The canine unit was called to the scene but police say the track ended with negative results.

Both suspects are described as approximately five feet nine inches tall. One of the suspects had a medium, muscular build and is possibly in his mid-30s. The other suspect is in his mid-20s had a thin build, police say.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Peterborough Police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.