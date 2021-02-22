Lindsay man asleep at wheel, suspended Peterborough driver face impaired charges: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP made two impaired driving arrests on Friday evening in central Ontario.

In one incident, City of Kawartha Lakes OPP officers responded to a 911 call related to an unresponsive driver in a vehicle located at Lifford and Porter roads, just northwest of the village of Bethany.

OPP say officers found the man “hunched over the steering wheel.” After being medically cleared, an investigation led to the arrest of the driver.

William McCullough, 68, of Lindsay, was charged with operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs, and drug possession.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on March 18.

Also around 10:45 p.m., Peterborough County OPP officers stopped a vehicle that was driving erratically on Hwy. 7 in Asphodel-Norwood Township, east of the city.

Richard Groves, 43, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving, driving while under suspension, and driving with alcohol readily available.

Groves was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 30.