Crime

Lindsay man asleep at wheel, suspended Peterborough driver face impaired charges: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 22, 2021 10:28 am
OPP made impaired driving arrests in Peterborough County and the City of Kawartha Lakes on the weekend.
OPP made two impaired driving arrests on Friday evening in central Ontario.

In one incident, City of Kawartha Lakes OPP officers responded to a 911 call related to an unresponsive driver in a vehicle located at Lifford and Porter roads, just northwest of the village of Bethany.

OPP say officers found the man “hunched over the steering wheel.” After being medically cleared, an investigation led to the arrest of the driver.

Read more: Wanted Peterborough man charged with impaired driving following crash in city’s east end

William McCullough, 68, of Lindsay, was charged with operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs, and drug possession.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on March 18.

Also around 10:45 p.m., Peterborough County OPP officers stopped a vehicle that was driving erratically on Hwy. 7 in Asphodel-Norwood Township, east of the city.

Richard Groves, 43, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving, driving while under suspension, and driving with alcohol readily available.

Groves was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 30.

Impaired Driving, City of Kawartha Lakes, Drunk Driving, Kawartha Lakes, Peterborough County OPP, Drug Impaired Driving, Hwy 7
