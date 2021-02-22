Monday morning commute to be impacted by snowfall in the Greater Toronto Area

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for the Monday morning commute as snowfall moves across the Greater Toronto Area.

Toronto, Peel, Halton, York and Durham regions and Hamilton are under the advisory as well as other parts of southern Ontario.

About 5 to 10 cm of snow is expected by this afternoon with the heaviest snowfall occurring between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m., Environment Canada said.

The weather agency said the snow can become heavy at times and reduce visibility on the roads. The snow is also expected to change to light snow at times mixed with rain in some areas.

“The morning commute will likely be impacted and motorists are advised to exercise caution and alter their travel plans as needed,” the advisory read.

Toronto will see a high of 4 C with a wind chill of -7 in the morning. The storm is expected to end Monday afternoon, Environment Canada said.

Last week, the Greater Toronto Area was dumped with two major snowfalls.

