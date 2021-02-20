SUV crashes into front of Peterborough home on Aylmer Street

Send this page to someone via email

No injuries were reported after a SUV crashed into the front of a home in Peterborough on Saturday morning.

Officials said emergency crews were called to the scene on Aylmer Street at the corner of Romaine Street at around 10:15 a.m.

Paramedics did not treat any patients.

TRAFFIC: Emergency crews are on scene of a single vehicle into a porch in Aylmer Street just south of Romaine Street in Peterborough. Injuries are unclear at this time #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/Pb4G4n1TLj — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) February 20, 2021

The vehicle crashed into the front porch of the home, causing extensive damage.

Several occupants inside the home were shaken up, but not seriously hurt.

A witness — who did not give her name — says she saw two people flee the scene on foot.

Peterborough police have yet to release any details on the incident.

— More to come.