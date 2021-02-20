SUV crashes into front of Peterborough home on Aylmer Street

No injuries were reported after a SUV crashed into the front of a home in Peterborough on Saturday morning.
Officials said emergency crews were called to the scene on Aylmer Street at the corner of Romaine Street at around 10:15 a.m.
Paramedics did not treat any patients.
The vehicle crashed into the front porch of the home, causing extensive damage.
Several occupants inside the home were shaken up, but not seriously hurt.
A witness — who did not give her name — says she saw two people flee the scene on foot.
Peterborough police have yet to release any details on the incident.
— More to come.
