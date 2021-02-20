Menu

Crime

Nova Scotia mass shooter’s spouse worried he was looking for her when killings began

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 20, 2021 2:12 pm
Click to play video 'Court documents says N.S. mass shooter’s spouse begged for life before escape' Court documents says N.S. mass shooter’s spouse begged for life before escape
More about the events leading up to April’s mass shooting have been released. Information comes from search warrant applications police filed in court after the shootings, and include details from the shooter's common-law partner. Alicia Draus reports – Feb 12, 2021

HALIFAX – The spouse of the gunman who killed 22 people in Nova Scotia told police that she has had guilty feelings and wonders whether others died because she ran away from her partner when his rampage began last April.

Lisa Banfield told police that she questions whether the gunmen went to locations she might have run to in order to get help and then killed people as he went along.

Read more: Court documents says mass shooter’s spouse was beaten, begged for life before escape

The information is contained in a statement she provided to RCMP Staff Sgt. Greg Vardy on April 28, which was used as part of a police application for a search warrant.

Previously released court documents related how Banfield had escaped after being assaulted by the gunman on the night of April 18.

After her escape, the gunman began a killing rampage that only ended the next day after a police officer shot him dead at a gas station in Enfield, N.S.

Click to play video 'Federal government continues to list police vehicles for sale despite recently announced prohibition' Federal government continues to list police vehicles for sale despite recently announced prohibition
Federal government continues to list police vehicles for sale despite recently announced prohibition

Banfield told police that in the days prior to the killings the gunman was “caught up with COVID-19,” was talking about death and said that he knew he was going to die.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
