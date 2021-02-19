3 men arrested following armed robbery of Kingston convenience store

Send this page to someone via email

Three men have been arrested in connection with a holdup at a Kingston convenience store.

Following days of investigation, on Thursday Kingston police’s major crimes unit tracked down two suspects in the robbery of New Merry Market that took place last weekend.

A third man was also arrested Thursday in connection with the robbery.

Police say on Feb. 13, a man entered the convenience store with a firearm and demanded money from the cashier. When the cashier wasn’t able to open the cash drawer, the man then took the cash drawer and ran off with it.

Police charged 26-year-old Josh Beaushaw and 28-year-old Robert Sly-Day with robbery with a firearm, possession of stolen property over $5,000, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm while prohibited. Sly-Day was additionally charged with breach of probation.

The third man, 23-year-old Jordan Cassibo, was charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assaulting a peace officer, assault with a weapon, flight from police, fail to comply with release order and breach of probation.

Kingston police tips from the public helped in this week’s investigation.