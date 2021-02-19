Richmond RCMP issue urgent 3rd appeal for man missing 6 days

Send this page to someone via email

Richmond RCMP are issuing their third urgent appeal for a missing man, who has not been seen for six days.

Daryl Robert Arthur Warcup, 34, was supposed to attend a meeting in the evening on Feb. 14. But he did not show up and has not been heard from since, police said.

His friends and family told police this is very unusual for Warcup and they are very concerned about him.

1:34 What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.? What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.? – Sep 21, 2020

Read more: Richmond RCMP search for man missing since Sunday

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP describe Warcup as five-foot-nine and 190 pounds with short brown hair and green eyes.

Darryl Warcup was supposed to attend a meeting on Feb. 14 but did not show up. He was last seen in the vicinity of the Cambie Plaza, in the 11700-block of Cambie Road around 9 a.m. Sunday.RCMP said he may also have been in the 4600-block of Vanguard Road at approximately 12:15 p.m., but this has not yet been confirmed.He was believed to have been wearing a black hoodie-style jacket, Converse sneakers and carrying a black backpack.

Darryl Warcup was supposed to attend a meeting on Feb. 14 but did not show up.

Police are asking anyone who may have been in these areas to check if they have dashcam video that could help determine Warcup’s whereabouts.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Advertisement