Richmond RCMP issue urgent 3rd appeal for man missing 6 days

Richmond RCMP are issuing their third urgent appeal for a missing man, who has not been seen for six days.
Daryl Robert Arthur Warcup, 34, was supposed to attend a meeting in the evening on Feb. 14. But he did not show up and has not been heard from since, police said.
His friends and family told police this is very unusual for Warcup and they are very concerned about him.
RCMP describe Warcup as five-foot-nine and 190 pounds with short brown hair and green eyes.
Police are asking anyone who may have been in these areas to check if they have dashcam video that could help determine Warcup’s whereabouts.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Comments