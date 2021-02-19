Waterloo Paramedic Services getting almost $7.8M from province for LTC program

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Paramedic Services is getting close to $7.8 million over three years from the province to expand its community paramedicine program for long-term care, the region announced Friday.

It says the program is intended to allow seniors to remain in their homes rather than move to long-term-care while they wait for a spot to open or if they are eligible for long-term-care.

“We are really proud of the Community Paramedicine program in Waterloo Region,” Chief of Paramedic Services Stephen Van Valkenburg said.

“This funding will allow us to expand from five days a week to 24/7 and serve additional individuals through remote patient monitoring.”

The program allows access to health services 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by offering online and in-home supports such as testing procedures, ongoing monitoring of conditions to reduce emergency accidents and additional education on healthy living or living with chronic diseases.

Community paramedics will provide non-emergency medical care to seniors and individuals living with chronic illness or ongoing health needs, including checkups and health assessments.

“Through the program, community paramedics provide in-home support to seniors still living at home while they wait for space in a long-term care facility,” Regional Chair Karen Redman said.

“This is a great program and we’re excited to offer seniors, and their loved ones, the peace of mind and comfort knowing additional support is available while they are still at home.”

The program was initially launched in 2018 to support people in need at home while also diverting calls away from 911.