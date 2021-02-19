Belleville municipal workers reach tentative agreement with city

Send this page to someone via email

A tentative agreement has been reached at the bargaining table between the City of Belleville and about 200 of its workers, according to both the city and the union representing the workers.

Earlier this week, front-line city workers represented by CUPE Local 907 in Belleville — some of whom plow local roads and work in city hall — were inching closer to a strike.

A group of them protested outside city hall Wednesday evening.

But it seems strike action was averted Thursday night during negotiations between the two parties.

Nevertheless, the tentative agreement still requires ratification by union members and city council, which is meant to take place over the weekend.

The details of the agreement will be released following ratification.