Politics

Belleville municipal workers reach tentative agreement with city

By Maegen Kulchar Global News
Posted February 19, 2021 11:44 am
The city of Belleville and about 200 of its workers have reached a tentative agreement after talks of possible strike action this past week.
Global News

A tentative agreement has been reached at the bargaining table between the City of Belleville and about 200 of its workers, according to both the city and the union representing the workers.

Earlier this week, front-line city workers represented by CUPE Local 907 in Belleville — some of whom plow local roads and work in city hall — were inching closer to a strike.

A group of them protested outside city hall Wednesday evening.

Read more: Belleville workers protest at city hall ahead of union and city meeting with mediator

But it seems strike action was averted Thursday night during negotiations between the two parties.

Nevertheless, the tentative agreement still requires ratification by union members and city council, which is meant to take place over the weekend.

The details of the agreement will be released following ratification.

Read more: Belleville city workers prepare for possible strike, lockout, union says

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
StrikeBellevilleMitch PanciukCity Of BellevilleMayor Mitch PanciukBelleville city workers strikeCUPE bellevilleBelleville cityworkers strike
