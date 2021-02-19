Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

CGI plans to buy back 4.2 million shares from Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 19, 2021 9:18 am
The CGI headquarters is seen Thursday, May 31, 2012 in Montreal.
The CGI headquarters is seen Thursday, May 31, 2012 in Montreal. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

CGI Inc. has signed a deal to buy back and cancel 4.2 million of its class-A subordinate voting shares from the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec for $400 million.

The technology consulting company says it will pay $95.13 per share, a slight discount to where the shares closed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday at $98.07.

CGI says the transaction will be made in connection with a periodic portfolio rebalancing by CDPQ.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: SAP to expand new downtown Montreal office, adding 30 employees

The Quebec pension fund manager will continue to hold 27.2 million class-A shares, representing a 10.9 per cent stake in the company.

The share repurchase will be made under CGI’s normal course issuer bid.

Story continues below advertisement

By buying back its shares, a company reduces its equity base, spreading profits over fewer shares. That increases its earnings per share, a key ratio used to determine a company’s financial health.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Caisse de depotMontreal jobsQuebec companiesCaisse de depot et placement du QuebecCDPQCGIQuebec pension fund managerCGI shares
Flyers
More weekly flyers