Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Feb. 19

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Friday.

City of Toronto to open 9 COVID-19 vaccine clinics to administer shots

The City of Toronto says once more vaccine supply is available it is ready to launch nine COVID-19 vaccine clinics to give out the shots.

City officials said all nine clinics will be ready to open either on or before April 1.

Story continues below advertisement

“Once fully operational — seven days per week, nine hours per day — it is estimated that more than 120,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses will be administered each week through the network of city-operated clinics,” the city said in a release issued Friday.

Ontario reports 1,150 new coronavirus cases, 47 more deaths

Ontario is reporting 1,150 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 290,771.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The death toll in the province has risen to 6,820 as 47 more deaths were reported.

Resolved cases increased by 1,255 from the previous day. The government said 65,372 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

Story continues below advertisement

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,150 new cases on Friday.

Of those:

376 were in Toronto

264 were in Peel Region

108 were in York Region

41 were in Durham Region

37 were in Halton Region

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,730 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which did not increase in any deaths in the last day. Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 130 current outbreaks in homes, which is an increase of 12 from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 164 active cases among long-term care residents and 259 active cases among staff — down by 27 cases and down by 64 cases, respectively, in the last day.

Story continues below advertisement

NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the day.