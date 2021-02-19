Menu

Health

Ontario to announce decision on COVID-19 pandemic restrictions for hot spots

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Grey zone decision for Toronto, Peel Region expected Friday' Grey zone decision for Toronto, Peel Region expected Friday
WATCH ABOVE: Following a request to delay the easing of restrictions for Peel Region and Toronto’s public health units, the Ontario government said a decision is imminent. But with COVID-19 variant cases continuing to rise, local medical officials and politicians say the decision to hold off for another couple of weeks will help avoid another lockdown. Matthew Bingley reports.

TORONTO — Ontario is set to announce today whether it will lift a stay-at-home order and other restrictions for COVID-19 hotspots next week.

The province said earlier this month that it planned to roll back the order and move Toronto, Peel Region, York Region and North Bay to its tiered pandemic restrictions system on Tuesday.

But the top doctors for Toronto and Peel have asked for that to be delayed until at least March 9 because of the presence of variant strains of the virus in their communities.

Read more: Toronto, Peel medical officers of health request coronavirus shutdown to remain until at least March

Ontario’s chief medical officer was to provide advice to the government Thursday night based on the latest COVID-19 data.

Premier Doug Ford’s cabinet is set to discuss the matter and announce a decision later today.

Ford hinted Thursday that the province may grant the request made by Toronto and Peel.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario’s top doctor discusses Toronto, Peel regions following request to remain in shutdown' Coronavirus: Ontario’s top doctor discusses Toronto, Peel regions following request to remain in shutdown
Coronavirus: Ontario’s top doctor discusses Toronto, Peel regions following request to remain in shutdown
© 2021 The Canadian Press
