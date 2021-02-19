Ontario to announce decision on COVID-19 pandemic restrictions for hot spots

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO — Ontario is set to announce today whether it will lift a stay-at-home order and other restrictions for COVID-19 hotspots next week.

The province said earlier this month that it planned to roll back the order and move Toronto, Peel Region, York Region and North Bay to its tiered pandemic restrictions system on Tuesday.

But the top doctors for Toronto and Peel have asked for that to be delayed until at least March 9 because of the presence of variant strains of the virus in their communities.

Ontario’s chief medical officer was to provide advice to the government Thursday night based on the latest COVID-19 data.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Premier Doug Ford’s cabinet is set to discuss the matter and announce a decision later today.

Story continues below advertisement

Ford hinted Thursday that the province may grant the request made by Toronto and Peel.

2:11 Coronavirus: Ontario’s top doctor discusses Toronto, Peel regions following request to remain in shutdown Coronavirus: Ontario’s top doctor discusses Toronto, Peel regions following request to remain in shutdown