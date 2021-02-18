Snowfall causing slick roads in Central, North Okanagan; Highway 33 closed because of collision

A vehicle collision has closed Highway 33 as crews work to assess the situation.
According to DriveBC, both directions on Highway 33 have been shut down between Rupert Mainline and McCulloch Road (33 km east of Kelowna).
At this time, no detour is available.
Trending Stories
The next update will be at 4 p.m., according to DriveBC.
Elsewhere, multiple accidents have been reported, including an overturned pickup truck along Highway 97 near the Glenrosa exit in West Kelowna, and an accident in Kelowna at Spall and Springfield roads involving an ambulance.
For the latest highway conditions in B.C., visit DriveBC.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments