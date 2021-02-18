Menu

Traffic

Snowfall causing slick roads in Central, North Okanagan; Highway 33 closed because of collision

By Doyle Potenteau & Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Road conditions along Highway 33 east of Kelowna on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.
Road conditions along Highway 33 east of Kelowna on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. DriveBC

A vehicle collision has closed Highway 33 as crews work to assess the situation.

According to DriveBC, both directions on Highway 33 have been shut down between Rupert Mainline and McCulloch Road (33 km east of Kelowna).

At this time, no detour is available.

The next update will be at 4 p.m., according to DriveBC.

Elsewhere, multiple accidents have been reported, including an overturned pickup truck along Highway 97 near the Glenrosa exit in West Kelowna, and an accident in Kelowna at Spall and Springfield roads involving an ambulance.

An overturned truck along Highway 97 near the Glenrosa exit in West Kelowna.
An overturned truck along Highway 97 near the Glenrosa exit in West Kelowna. Global News
An accident involving an ambulance in Kelowna at Springfield and Spall roads on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.
An accident involving an ambulance in Kelowna at Springfield and Spall roads on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Global News

For the latest highway conditions in B.C., visit DriveBC.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
