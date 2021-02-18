Snowfall causing slick roads in Central, North Okanagan; Highway 33 closed because of collision

Send this page to someone via email

A vehicle collision has closed Highway 33 as crews work to assess the situation.

According to DriveBC, both directions on Highway 33 have been shut down between Rupert Mainline and McCulloch Road (33 km east of Kelowna).

#BCHwy33 – Closed in both directions 33 km south of #Kelowna, between Rupert and McCulloch, due to a vehicle incident. Detour not available. Next update: 4PM PST. Details: https://t.co/ZkZCMNEVBi @YRBKootenayBdn @AimRoads pic.twitter.com/QlOPvu7PVf — DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 18, 2021

At this time, no detour is available.

The next update will be at 4 p.m., according to DriveBC.

Elsewhere, multiple accidents have been reported, including an overturned pickup truck along Highway 97 near the Glenrosa exit in West Kelowna, and an accident in Kelowna at Spall and Springfield roads involving an ambulance.

An overturned truck along Highway 97 near the Glenrosa exit in West Kelowna. Global News

An accident involving an ambulance in Kelowna at Springfield and Spall roads on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. Global News

For the latest highway conditions in B.C., visit DriveBC.

Driving in snow and ice? Tip 4: Accelerate and brake slowly. On slick roads, start slowly and accelerate gradually to maintain traction. When stopping, plan well in advance, apply the brakes gently and slowly. Learn more: https://t.co/ff2bnjrhtF #ShiftIntoWinter @DriveBC @TranBC pic.twitter.com/JDUC7vZDjk — AIMRoads (@AimRoads) February 17, 2021