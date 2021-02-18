Menu

Pedestrian left in serious condition after collision in Winnipeg’s West End

By Abigail Turner Global News
The intersection of Balmoral and Sargent was closed Wednesday night.
The intersection of Balmoral and Sargent was closed Wednesday night. Global News / Abigail Turner

A woman is in serious condition Thursday morning after being hit by a vehicle in the West End Wednesday night.

Winnipeg police say they were called to the intersection of Balmoral Street and Sargent Avenue just before 8 p.m.

Read more: Winnipeg police say driver in fatal collision fled police, crashed into another vehicle

They say the driver of the vehicle stayed on scene to speak with investigators.

Meanwhile, officers say the pedestrian was transported to hospital in critical condition.

She remains in hospital Wednesday morning in serious condition.

Police say the investigation is continuing and asking anyone with information to contact them at 204-986-7086.

