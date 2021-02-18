Pedestrian left in serious condition after collision in Winnipeg’s West End

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A woman is in serious condition Thursday morning after being hit by a vehicle in the West End Wednesday night.

Winnipeg police say they were called to the intersection of Balmoral Street and Sargent Avenue just before 8 p.m.

They say the driver of the vehicle stayed on scene to speak with investigators.

Meanwhile, officers say the pedestrian was transported to hospital in critical condition.

She remains in hospital Wednesday morning in serious condition.

Police say the investigation is continuing and asking anyone with information to contact them at 204-986-7086.

Advertisement