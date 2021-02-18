Haliburton, Minden hospitals receive additional $607,000 for infrastructure upgrades, repairs

Send this page to someone via email

Hospitals in Haliburton and Minden are receiving $607,000 in funding to support infrastructure upgrades, repairs and maintenance, the area’s MPP announced Thursday.

According to Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes Brock MPP Laurie Scott, Haliburton Highlands Health Services has received an additional $607,000 through the Central East Local Health Integration Network (LHIN) to address capital projects to “improve operation and build capacity.”

The funding will be allowed for the following projects:

$425,000 to replace three existing Volcano-brand boilers with two new high-efficiency oil-fired boilers as part of a facility energy assessment at the HHHS Haliburton hospital.

$142,000 for light-emitting diode (LED) lighting retrofits to replace all existing tube lights and compact fluorescent lamps at the Haliburton hospital.

$40,000 to support repairs to the roof at the HHHS Minden hospital.

“These important upgrades and repairs will help our local hospital improve operations and support capacity building to ensure residents of Haliburton and surrounding areas have access to quality health care services,” said Scott, minister of infrastructure.

The new funding from the Central East LHIN is in addition to the $722,000 Haliburton Highlands Health Services received through the Health Infrastructure Renewal Fund in one-time funding from the Ministry of Health for the 2020-21 year, which was used to replace boilers and pumps at the Minden site and replace the X-ray and cafeteria split duct air conditioning units at the Haliburton site.

“On behalf of HHHS I would like to thank the Central East LHIN and the Ministry of Health for their support,” stated Carolyn Plummer, HHHS president and CEO. “This recent investment supports additional infrastructure upgrades that are necessary to help support the best possible environment in which to continue providing top quality care for our patients, residents, and clients.”