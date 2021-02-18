For sale: Homemade B.C. submarine, $94K. Needs work.

Send this page to someone via email

For sale: A homemade submarine, as is. Needs work before submerging.

A B.C. resident has listed the unique project online, stating it’s a two-man submarine that’s over 17 feet in length.

And Tim Birmingham of Cawston is asking a unique price: $94,000.

As do-it-yourself projects go, the one-atmosphere submarine is a rarity, to say the least.

READ MORE: Tours of the Titanic wreck to cost $168,00 a ticket, hope to bring new life to century-old story.

Birmingham’s father, Thomas Birmingham, began building the small sub in Nanoose Bay.

He said his father had a friend, Al Trice, who helped create the Pisces sub — designed and engineered by International Hydrodynamics in North Vancouver.

Story continues below advertisement

“We started building it in the 1970s,” Tim Birmingham said of the now-for-sale sub, adding his dad was a mariner and that he wanted to do salvage work with it.

“To get boom boats out of Georgia Straight; they used to lose a lot of them.”

2:33 Submarine carrying cocaine Worth USD $69 million intercepted by U.S. Coast Guard Submarine carrying cocaine Worth USD $69 million intercepted by U.S. Coast Guard – Nov 15, 2019

Birmingham says his dad leaned heavily on Trice’s designs when it came to building the sub.

“This one is made of polyester resin and fibreglass,” Birmingham said of the submarine’s construction.

The sub’s hull is half-an-inch to three-quarters of an inch thick across most of the body.

However, the submarine cockpit is two-and-a-half inches thick.

1:00 U.S. Coast Guard storms narco-submarine in huge Pacific Ocean drug bust U.S. Coast Guard storms narco-submarine in huge Pacific Ocean drug bust – Jul 11, 2019

The father-and-son team spent 13 years constructing the sub. While the fibreglass work is done, it still needs a lot of finishing touches to be functional.

Story continues below advertisement

“I had it for quite a while and kept working on it,” said Birmingham. “It’s the kind of project that needs more than one person to complete.”

Birmingham was just 14 when work on the sub started. He’s now 65 and has decided that it’s time for someone else to see the project through to completion.

Emotionally, he said it was a tough decision, but it came down to one thing: “I’d like to see somebody finish it.”

1:35 Trash found on ocean floor in deepest-ever sub dive of Mariana Trench Trash found on ocean floor in deepest-ever sub dive of Mariana Trench – May 14, 2019

According to Birmingham, the best buyer would be a marine engineer, familiar with submarine diving dynamics and propulsion.

Failing that, they should have quite a bit of nautical knowledge, as well as time and money, in order to finish the sub before taking it for a test dive.

Story continues below advertisement

“Six months to year, I would think,” Birmingham said of how long he thinks it would take to finish.

The sub comes with plenty of parts that need installing, but not everything.

‘They might need about $15,000 I would guess,” Birmingham speculated on what it would cost to finish it.

0:41 Missing Argentine submarine located after year-long search Missing Argentine submarine located after year-long search – Nov 17, 2018

Regarding a potential buyer, Birmingham says one person in Seattle has expressed interest.

But whoever buys it, moving it will be their responsibility — and the sub weighs one ton.

Birmingham hopes whoever buys it will complete it and use it for some scientific purpose — two items that would please him and his late father.

‘I’d be sadder not to see it finished,” said Birmingham. “I really would.”

Advertisement