Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Liberals choose Bossio to run again in Hastings–Lennox and Addington

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted February 17, 2021 4:42 pm
Former Liberal MP Mike Bossio will be running again in Hastings–Lennox and Addington.
Former Liberal MP Mike Bossio will be running again in Hastings–Lennox and Addington. Mike Bossio / Facebook

A familiar face will be running for the Liberals in the next federal election for Hastings–Lennox and Addington.

Mike Bossio announced Wednesday that he had been acclaimed as the Liberal nominee for the region, and will be trying to win the seat back for his party.

In 2019, Bossio lost by almost 2,500 votes to his then-Conservative challenger Derek Sloan.

Sloan has since been removed from the Conservative caucus and is serving as an independent MP.

Read more: Derek Sloan ejected from Conservative caucus over ‘pattern of destructive behaviour’

Despite his defeat two years ago, Bossio has still been involved in federal politics, working with Maryam Monsef, minister of rural economic development.

Trending Stories

“I want to express my gratitude to Minister Monsef and Prime Minister Trudeau for the opportunity I was given to serve as senior advisor for rural affairs and for the confidence they had in me to make a difference for rural Canadians,” he said in a statement released on Facebook Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Bossio said if elected again, he would be focused on being a “constituent-based MP.”

“You can’t represent your riding if you don’t get out and meet the people of this riding,” he said.

There is currently no date set for the next federal election, but it must be held on or before Oct. 16, 2023.

Click to play video 'Derek Sloan turns Hastings-Lennox & Addington back to a blue riding' Derek Sloan turns Hastings-Lennox & Addington back to a blue riding
Derek Sloan turns Hastings-Lennox & Addington back to a blue riding – Oct 22, 2019
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Federal ElectionLiberalsDerek SloanCanada federal electionHastings-Lennox and AddingtonFederal election CanadaDerek Sloan Hastings–Lennox and Addingtonliberal part of canada
Flyers
More weekly flyers