Liberals choose Bossio to run again in Hastings–Lennox and Addington

A familiar face will be running for the Liberals in the next federal election for Hastings–Lennox and Addington.

Mike Bossio announced Wednesday that he had been acclaimed as the Liberal nominee for the region, and will be trying to win the seat back for his party.

In 2019, Bossio lost by almost 2,500 votes to his then-Conservative challenger Derek Sloan.

Sloan has since been removed from the Conservative caucus and is serving as an independent MP.

Despite his defeat two years ago, Bossio has still been involved in federal politics, working with Maryam Monsef, minister of rural economic development.

“I want to express my gratitude to Minister Monsef and Prime Minister Trudeau for the opportunity I was given to serve as senior advisor for rural affairs and for the confidence they had in me to make a difference for rural Canadians,” he said in a statement released on Facebook Wednesday.

Bossio said if elected again, he would be focused on being a “constituent-based MP.”

“You can’t represent your riding if you don’t get out and meet the people of this riding,” he said.

There is currently no date set for the next federal election, but it must be held on or before Oct. 16, 2023.

